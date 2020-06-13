Keerthy has given her best in Penguin’

‘There is a craze for thriller movies. Because it creates a curiosity in us to know what will happen next. It will get our utmost attention. Penguin is one such film’, says filmmaker Eshavar Karthic. ‘There is a craze for thriller movies. Because it creates a curiosity in us to know what will happen next. It will get our utmost attention. Penguin is one such film’, says filmmaker Eshavar Karthic.

Produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films and Passion Studios, it features Keerthy Suresh in the lead.

He says, ‘I wrote the story of Penguin. It was completed in 18 days. I wanted to write a heroine-centric movie and did the same.It us about an ordinary woman encountering extra ordinary situation. When I narrated the story to producers, they decided Keerthy Suresh should do the lead role. If she is not keen, we thought of talking to two other actresses. However, she readily agreed to do the role of a mother to a young child ,something which she has not did before. She has done a wonderful act in the movie.’

‘Since it is a thriller story, I have ensured there are suspense elements every twenty minutes. Of someone asks me ths story, it cannot be told easily. It is about a mother’s live for son and she will go to any extreme to save her son.’

Asked why the title Penguin, the director says, ‘We chose the title to honour womenfolk. It literally means ‘Pen Queen’. How women struggle, worn hard to in this male-dominated society we see. I feel the title carries a power.’

The movie has music by Santosh Narayanan.

‘I grew up watching movies in theatres. Web series became popular in last three years. We wanted to release in theatres only. But corona outbreak and lockdown made us go for release in Amazon. It will be seen in 200 countries. Watching movies in theatres is a magic. In OTT many pause and see movies in parts. I want my movie to be watched in one go’.