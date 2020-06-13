Unprecedented increase of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Tamilnadu

Chennai: In a never before way, Tamilnadu today reported 1,989 new Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths.

As a result, the total number of infected persons rose to 42,687 and the death toll has touched 397 in the State.

According to the daily bulletin released by the State Health department, Chennai, the administrative capital which become the coronavirus capital as well, reported 1,487 new cases today

These numbers have been reported on a day when the Tamilnadu government launched mobile testing labs in the city. The mobile testing facility vans will a doctor, nurse and a pharmacist.

They will visit people of Covid-19 hit areas at their doorsteps and conduct testing.

The city, especially the North Chennai, being thickly populated and people reside in several narrow and bylanes, the virus is spreading fast, leading to major spike in positive cases.

As the number of cases reported in excess of thousand every day for the last few days, Chennai has become the hot spot with over 30,000 cases of the total 42,000 plus cases in the State.