Veteran cameraman Kannan passes away

Veteran cinematographer B Kannan, who worked in many Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies passed away this afternoon following cardiac arrest at a private hospital.

Son of veteran Tamil filmmaker A Bheem Singh, Kannan was a regular in all Bharathiraja films since the middle of 1980s. His popular films as cameraman for Bharathiraja include Nizhalgal, Kadhal Oviyam, Mudhal Mariyadhai, Kizhakku Seemaiyilae and Kadal Pookal among others. He was often referred to as ‘eyes’ of Bharathiraja.

Extending his condolence from Theni, Bharathiraja said he was shocked and devastated hearing Kannan’s death. A huge loss for Tamil cinema, he said recalling his association with him.

Veteran lyricist Vairamuthu also expressed his condolences.

Kannan, who won many awards and accolades, was presented Shantaram award for best cinematography for his work in Kadal Pookal. Kannan was cameraman for Kamal Haasan starrers like Oru Kaithiyin Dairy and Soorasamharam.

His younger brother B Lenin is a National award winning film editor in Tamil cinema. Kannan

is survived by two daughters Madhumathi and Janani. His cremation will take place tomorrow.