What’s the latest in Arya’s Teddy?

Director Shakti Soundar Rajan’s Teddy, which stars Arya in the lead role, saw a few pictures released online officially Director Shakti Soundar Rajan’s Teddy, which stars Arya in the lead role, saw a few pictures released online officially

Talking about the film Shakti Soundar Rajan says, ‘The teddy bear is the second most important character in the movie. It has been completely created using CGI, and we have made it perform and fight. I think this itself makes the film a new attempt.’

Sayyeshaa, Karunakaran, Magizh Thirumeni and Sakshi Agarwa are also in the cast. A major portion of the movie was shot in Azerbaijan.