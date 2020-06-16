3 Indian armymen killed in face-off with China

New Delhi: An officer and two soldiers of Indian Army were killed in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley last night during violent face off with Chinese military, according to officials.

Reports said the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese military took place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh region amid the hieghtened tensions over the border dispute between the two countries.

Senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse tension.

‘During de-escalation process in Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place last night with casualties. The loss of lives on Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation,’ an Indian Army spokesperson stated.