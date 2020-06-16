Corona fear: People leave Chennai in large numbers

Chennai: With the State government announcing lockdown for Chennai and neighbouring districts from 19 to 30 June, many people have started leaving the city.

Sources said that people who are leaving the city and travelling south are being stopped at Paranur toll gate in Chengalpattu.

“Only those with proper E-passes are being allowed to travel further. As many as 402 two wheelers, four autos, two cars were seized yesterday,” sources added.

It is further said that so far 24,800 cases have been filed for the violation of lockdown. ‘So far 24,730 vehicles have been seized,’ sources said.