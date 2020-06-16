Covid-19 numbers come down in TN: 1,515 test positive, 1,438 recover

Chennai: In a slight relief, Tamilnadu, whose daily Covid-19 figures were crossing the 1,900 and 1,800 mark in the past some days, today reported 1,515 new cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of persons affected by coronavirus in the State has touched 48,019.

In another positive news, as many as 1,438 Covid-19 patients were discharged after recovery from various hospitals in the State today. As of now, the total number of recoveries in Tamilnadu stands at 26,782.

Chennai, whose daily figures were crossing 1,000 for the past some days, today reported 919 new cases. With this, the total number of infected persons in the metropolis has touched 34,245.

Officials said intensified measures taken by them to control the spread are showing results and the numbers would further come down in the days to come.