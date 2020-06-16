Global COVID-19 cases top 8 million

New York: The number of global confirmed COVID-19 cases has topped 8 million, reaching 8,003,021, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 435,619 people worldwide have died of the disease, the data showed on Monday, Xinhua reported.

The US suffered the most from the pandemic, with 2,110,791 cases and a death toll of 116,090.

Countries with over 200,000 cases also include Brazil, Russia, India, Britain, Spain, Italy and Peru, according to the Johns Hopkins tally.