Putin pens article about WWII

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has written an article about World War II, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

Yes, the President has already written an article, Peskov told TASS News Agency on Sunday, adding that Putin will decide when it would be published. We are waiting for his decision when it will be published, he added.

Peskov told TASS earlier that the President planned to write an article about the developments linked with World War II but its publication would depend on when key celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Victory over Nazism would be organized.

The Russian leader revealed his plans to write an article about the developments before the war during his annual end-of-year news conference in December 2019. He said the article would be based on archive materials.

The Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square that was to be held on 9 May, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On 26 May, Putin announced that it would be held on 24 June, the day when the first Victory Parade took place in Moscow 75 years ago.