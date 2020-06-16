US gives first batch of 100 ventilators to India

New Delhi: United States Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster today handed over the first tranche of 100 ventilators to India to assist in the country’s fight against Covid-19.

Indian Red Cross Society Secretary General R K Jain accepted the first tranche of the US Agency for International Development-funded ventilators from Ambassador Juster at the IRCS national headquarters.

Indian Red Cross extended its heartfelt thanks to the US government for gifting the state-of-the-art ventilators to assist India’s fight against Covid-19.

This life-saving resource will benefit critically ill patients immensely during this pandemic, it said.

According to USAID, the first tranche of ventilators to support India in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in the country on Monday.

President Donald Trump had announced in May that the US will donate ventilators to India to treat COVID-19 patients and help it fight the invisible enemy.