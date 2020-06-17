Granada holds Betis to draw

Seville: Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Soldado volleyed home a corner, which landed kindly for him at the far post. His goal, eventually the equaliser for Granada, followed an 85th-minute penalty from Sergio Canales and an 88th-minute effort by Cristian Tello.

Fernandez fired Granada ahead when he swept the ball home from eight metres to round off a superb counter-attack. In the build-up to the opener, Ramon Azeez released Antonio Puertas, who squared the ball to the centre forward from the left flank.

Betis dominated possession in the opening half and visiting keeper Rui Silva pulled off two good saves. He kept out a close-range header by Edgar Gonzales and a Nabil Fekir piledriver from the edge of the penalty area. With the match seemingly heading for a dull climax, Canales converted the spot-kick after Antonio Barragan bundled Puertas over.

Tello then curled the ball into the far corner with a speculative shot from 25 metres. However, the home side’s joy was shortlived as 35-year-old Soldado drove the ball past keeper Joel Robles after an outswinging corner evaded a forest of bodies in the penalty area.

Elsewhere, a late own goal by defender Diego Carlos cancelled out Luuk de Jong’s opener, giving Levante a scarcely-deserved 1-1 draw at home to Sevilla on Monday.

After dominating a goalless first half, Dutch forward De Jong struck in the first minute of the second period, slamming home Munir El Haddadi’s perfect pass to give his side the lead.

In the 87th minute, Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik and Carlos got their wires crossed as the latter turned Jorge Miramon’s cross into his team’s net.