I am not affected by Covid-19: Kalairajan

Chennai: DMK leader and former MLA V P Kalairajan today refuted reports which claimed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

‘I am fine. I am not affected by coronavirus. I am in my home, not in hospital,’ he told the media.

Kalairajan joined the DMK after stints in the AIADMK and the AMMK. He is currently the literary wing secretary of the main opposition party.

Earlier in the day, reprots said Kalairajan was unwell and was admitted to a private hospital in the city. ‘Covid-19 test was performed and he has tested positive. He is currently under the observation of doctors,’ they added.

Kalairajan was a member of the 13th and 14th Tamilnadu Legislative Assemblies from the Theagaraya Nagar constituency in Chennai district.

Kalairajan won the Theagaraya Nagar constituency as an AIADMK candidate in the 2006 and 2011 State Assembly elections.