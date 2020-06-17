India wants peace, but will give befitting reply if provoked: PM

Chennai: Breaking his silence on the India-China violent face-off, in which the country has lost 20 soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply if provoked.

In his first remarks on the border clash between soldiers of the Indian and Chinese armies in eastern Ladakh on Monday evening, Modi said, ‘I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important.’

He has also called an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the situation at the India-China border after the clashes in Ladakh.

“The country will be proud to know that our soldiers died fighting the Chinese,” he said. Modi observed two minutes of silence in tribute to the 20 soldiers who died for the country before starting a scheduled meeting with Chief Ministers on the coronavirus crisis.

