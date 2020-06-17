John Abraham begins Satyameva Jayate 2

John Abraham and Milap Zaveri resumed working on Satyameva Jayate 2 on Tuesday. The film’s shooting had been stalled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. With the lockdown eased in Maharashtra, films and television shows are looking forward to resume production while adhering to the guidelines issued by the government.

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri took to Instagram and shared two photos with John. In the caption, he wrote, ‘Reunited with my Hulk, my Hero, my Ram, @thejohnabraham after 3 months! #SatyamevaJayate2 on the way (sic) !’.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is the second installment of the 2018 hit film of the same name. John Abraham reprises his role of Virendra Rathod in the film. The first look poster of Satyameva Jayate 2, featuring John, was unveiled in October 2019.