Modi video-conferences with EPS, TN’s Covid fight highlighted

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the second day of his video-conference with Chief Ministers to discuss Covid-19 situation, today discussed with Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and others.

During the meeting, sources said Palaniswami highlighted the State government’s efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic, including the fresh lockdown which is to be imposed in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpet districts from 19 to 30 June.

He also placed some important demands, and urged the Centre to release funds immediately to Tamilnadu to carry out relief and prevention measures in the State.

According to sources, Modi held meeting with heads of Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Chandigarh, Goa, Manipur, Nagaland, Ladakh, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Sikkim and Lakshadweep Tuesday.

The Prime Minister held video-conference with chief ministers, Lt governors and administrators of rest of the States and UTs including Tamilnadu today.

Today’s discussion with the chief ministers will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sixth round of consultation with the chief ministers. The last round of discussion with CMs over the COVID-19 situation was held on 11 May.