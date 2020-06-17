Simbhu agrees to resume shoot for Mufti

If reports are to be believed, actor Simbhu and producer Gnanavel Raja are planning to resume the shoot of the Mufti remake after lockdown. The shoot was stalled earlier due to the differences between Simbhu and Gnanavel Raja.

A complaint was lodged with Tamil Film Producers Council by Gnanavel Raja when but Simbhu started shooting for Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu without resuming the shoot of Mufti remake. Gautham Karthik plays the second lead in the film.

Sources say that if all goes well, Simbhu will simultaneously shoot for both Maanaadu and Mufti remake after the lockdown.