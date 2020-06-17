TN’s Covid figures cross over 2,000 for first time, total goes beyond 50,000

Chennai: For the first time since the pandemic hit the State, Tamilnadu today crossed 2,000 mark in its daily Covid-19 figures, by reporting a whopping 2,174 new cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of infections in Tamilnadu has touched 50,193. As many as 1,276 new cases were reported from various parts of Chennai alone today.

The metropolis accounts for 35,556 cases of the total 50,193 positive cases in Tamilnadu. As far as death toll is concerned, 48 Covid-19 hit patients lost their lives today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State to 576.

While 842 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovery from various hospitals in Tamilnadu, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 27,624.

The above figures have been released by the Tamilnadu Health department on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of multiple States, including TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.