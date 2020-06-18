2,141 test positive for Covid-19 in TN, total cross 52,000

Chennai: Crossing 2,000-mark for the second consecutive day, Tamilnadu today reported a record high of 2,141 new Covid-19 cases. With this, the total number of coronavirus infections in the State has touched 52,334.

According to the daily bulletin released by the State Health department, Chennai alone witnessed 1,373 new infections today and the total number of Covid-19 cases in the metropolis has touched 37,070.

As many as 49 patients affected by Covid-19 lost their lives today, taking the fatality count in Tamilnadu to 625.

On the other hand, a good number of 1,017 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after recovery today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 28,641.