Ahead of lockdown in Chennai, govt relaxes some norms

Chennai: With a ‘total lockdown’ proposed for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet and Kancheepuram districts from tomorrow, the government has decided to relax a few norms.

As per a government order, the following are the relaxations that would be in force during the lockdown from 19 to 30 June.

* Pre-paid autos, taxis and private vehicles allowed to ferry passengers from railway stations and airports.

* Police personnel will regulate these vehicles in railway stations and airports and e-pass will be issued by Tamilnadu e-governance agency.

* Headquarters of banks and financial institutions are permitted to function with minimal staff.

* Bank branches with minimal staff may function from 20 to 26 June from 10 am to 2 pm for cash transactions relating to distributors and retail dealers of essential items like petroleum products and LPG. No direct service to public is permitted.

* Workers staying within the premises of industries need not be tested for RTPCR.

* E-passes will be issued by the Industries department to managerial and supervisory categories of industries for movement in and out of Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate areas and other areas enforcing lockdown to their industrial units.

* Seaports will be permitted to handle cargo for essential commodities, medical equipment and other medical services with minimum staff.

* Telecom, essential IT-ITES services to function with minimal staff and e-pass will be provided to workers in the list provided by the companies.

* Milk and drinking water vehicles permitted.

* Permission to staff working in petrol bunks provided they carry identity cards, delivery of LPG cylinders allowed.