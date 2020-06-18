Bajaj Auto says achieved 10 % growth in last decade

Mumbai: Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said it has clocked a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 per cent in the last ten years, with revenue shooting up to Rs 29,919 crore in 2019-20.

The company also said it has achieved several milestones in the last financial year that has helped it set the tone for its next phase of growth.

Last October, Bajaj Auto brought back the iconic Chetak scooter in an all-new electric avatar. Bookings opened in January 2020 in Pune and Bengaluru and deliveries commenced in early March.

The automaker said it posted revenues of Rs 29,919 crore in 2019-20 with operating EBITA margins of 17.6 per cent at Rs 5,253 crore and profit before tax of Rs 6,580 crore.