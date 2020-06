Chennai: An unanimous phone call was made to police control room in Chennai stating that a bomb has been planted at actor Rajinikanth’s house in Poes Garden today.

Enquiries revealed that it was hoax. At afternoon, police received a phone call stating a bomb would explode at Rajinikanth’s house. Searches ensured that there was no bomb there.

They said it was a hoax call and efforts are on to trace the caller.