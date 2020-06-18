Covid-19: India touches record high with 12,881 new cases

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases seems to be increasing at alarming rate in India, if one has to go by the reports.

The country saw a record single-day spike of 12,881 COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 3,66,946.

The death rate climbed to 12,237 with 334 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data released this morning.

The number of active cases stands at 1,60,384 while 1,94,324 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the data updated at 8 am.

India has registered over 10,000 cases for the seventh day in a row. Of the 334 new deaths, 114 were in Maharashtra, 67 in Delhi, 48 in Tamilnadu, 27 in Gujarat, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Haryana, 11 in West Bengal, 8 in Karnataka, 6 each in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Rajasthan, 3 in Bihar, 2 each in Jammu and Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Telangana and Uttarakhand reported 1 COVID-19 fatality each.