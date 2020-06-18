India decides not to use Chinese equipment for 4G upgradation

Chennai: The Department of Telecom (DoT) is set to ask state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) not to use Chinese telecom gear in its 4G upgradation, which is being supported as part of the company’s revival package, reports said.

Quoting sources privy to talks in the Telecom Department, reports said it has been decided that BSNL will be asked not to use Chinese equipment in upgradation to 4G network, which is being supported by its revival package.

Already, hashtags like ‘HindiCheeniByeBye’ and ‘BharatVsChina’ have been trending are trending on social media.