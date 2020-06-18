Masks that can directly inactivate bacteria

Chennai: With the development of medication to combat the novel coronavirus still in the works, it has become imperative to find an immediate solution for this global pandemic.

After conducting more than 65,000 experiments and filing more than 100 patents, Swiss hygiene company Livinguard, with operations also in India, as well as Germany, USA, Singapore, Japan, and South Africa, has come up with a “face mask that can directly inactivate bacteria and viruses”.

According to the company, this includes 99.9 per cent of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. While most masks available across counters or open markets are preventive in nature, Livinguard face masks are protective and prevent bacteria and viruses from spreading, benefiting both self and others in close proximity, it said.

The globally patented technology was invented by Sanjeev Swamy, an entrepreneur of Indian origin, who also heads the company.