TN medical expert panel member under home quarantine

Chennai: Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, ‎National Institute of Epidemiology Deputy Director and one of the members of the expert medical panel of the Tamilnadu government, has gone under home quarantine because of high risk exposure to Covid-19.

Confirming this in her Twitter post, Dr Kaur said, “I wish to clarify that I am in home quarantine because of high risk exposure to #COVID19”.

“We all can protect community by following home quarantine for 14 days if we had exposure to #COVID19”, she added.

She was one of the 19-member panel of experts formed by the State government to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.