WWI announces dates for 4th round of online entrance

Chennai: Whistling Woods International (WWI), “Asia’s premier Film, Communication and Creative Arts institute”, has announced the dates for the fourth round of entrance examinations for its 2020 intake.

According to a press release, the registration for the entrance exam for WWI’s full-time degree and diploma programmes will close by 22 June, while the online exam procedures is scheduled for 25 and 26 June, respectively. The classes are slated to start from the month of August, 2020.

WWI offers degree and diploma programmes accredited by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Asia’s oldest institute for professional social work education.

The entire entrance examination process will be conducted online, keeping the safety of the applicants on priority, amidst the ongoing global health crisis, it added.