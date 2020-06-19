2,115 test positive for Covid-19 in TN, total nears 55,000

Chennai: Touching a new high on the first day of the fresh phase of lockdown in Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, Covid-19 figures reached 2,115 in the last 24 hours in Tamilnadu, taking the total number of infections in the State to 54,449.

The capital city of Chennai alone today reported 1,322 cases. With this, the total number of coronavirus infections in the metropolis has touched 38,237. Total fatalities in the State today touched 666.

On the positive side, as many as 1,630 persons were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu after recovery today.

The total number of recoveries of the State now stands at 30,271. As many as 8,27,980 persons have been tested for Covid-19 so far.