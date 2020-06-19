Chinese mouthpiece targets Harbhajan Singh

Chennai: After cricketer and CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh also called for a blanket ban on products coming from China, the editor of Chinese mouthpiece Global Times has criticised him.

Now, Hu Xijin, editor in chief of the Global Times, widely considered a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) mouthpiece, tweeted: “China has long since passed the era where celebrities lead the calls for boycotting foreign products. This “influencer” is reportedly one of the most famous sports stars in India; well, here he is representing another negative and backward image of great Indian culture.”

After the death of the Indian Army personnel who were killed by Chinese forces, Harbhajan was among the many celebrities who called for a boycott of the Chinese products.

While two Union ministers urged people not to go for Chinese products, Indian Railways decided to terminate a signalling contract worth Rs 471 crore given to a Chinese company, and reports claimed that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) will not use Chinese telecom gear in its 4G upgradation.

Traders’ body CAIT appealed to celebrities, including Bollywood actors, to stop endorsing products of Chinese brands as a mark of respect for the slain Indian soldiers.