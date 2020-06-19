Gautham Menon, PC Sreeram to come together

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon and cinematographer PC Sreeram will come together for a web series to be premiered on Amazon Prime. The shoot of the web series will begin after the lockdown.

‘My next project after the lockdown is over will be with Gautham Menon for a web series. It’s for Amazon . Waiting to start work after a long gap due to this corona. Hope the world will be better placed for all of us [email protected]’, tweeted PC Sreeram.

Gautham Menon has already directed a web show Queen featuring Ramya Krishnan in the lead for MX Player.