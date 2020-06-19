HDFC certified as ‘Great Place to Work’

Chennai: HDFC Bank has emerged as the only Indian bank to be awarded ‘Great Place to Work’ certification by Great Place to Work Institute.

The certification is the result of an anonymous employee survey conducted by the third-party global authority on recognising high-trust and performance culture at workplaces.

In HDFC Bank’s case, a press note said, a nation-wide survey was conducted across its offices and 5000+ branches. Over 94 per cent of the eligible employees participated and scored the bank on five keyparameters. It is 1 of just 4 mega companies with an employee base of over 50,000 to be certified.

This recognition acknowledges the Bank’s commitment towards fostering a culture of camaraderie, fairness, respect, pride, and credibility amongst its employees, it said.

Great Place To Work Institute audits a company’s human resource practices and policies and its methodology is considered the Gold Standard for defining workplaces across businesses, academia and government organisations.