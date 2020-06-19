Indian startups get global push

Chennai: Lowe’s Innovation Labs, the innovation hub of Fortune 50 retailer Lowe’s

Companies Inc., has launched the first Indian cohort of its signature, stage-agnostic startup accelerator program, Construct.

According to a press release, seven startups from across India, representing a diverse range of interests including merchandising, AI-driven trend forecasting, automated content generation, talent acquisition, hyper real AI and sustainable next-gen home construction technology were selected after a five-city roadshow conducted earlier this year.

“Construct is designed to be a flexible alternative to traditional corporate accelerators. Keeping with Lowe’s Innovation Labs’ mission to use exponential technology to accelerate experiences that customers expect today and to deliver tomorrow’s breakthrough capabilities, the program is open to deep technology companies of all sizes and at all stages,” it added.