Seerat speaks about lockdown days

Seerat Kapoor is looking at the bright side of the lockdown.

A change or two is very minuscule for the magnitude of this revolution. In disguise, the lockdown is gradually revealing to me my potential as a human being, in entirety, she said.

Well, on a personal front I am replenished with internal strength, derived from the quality of time that I have spent with my family. The diverse conversations at home have been enriching and its outlook will be carried into everything I do, moving forward, she added.

Seerat is best known for working with superstar Nagarjuna in Telugu film Raju Gari Gadhi 2 and Allu Sirish in Okka Kshanam .

She will be next seen in the upcoming Telugu film, Krishna And His Leela .