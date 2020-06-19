Super show by Man City against Arsenal

Manchester, June 19: Raheem Sterling scored the first goal of the Premier League’s return to action after the coronavirus lockdown as Manchester City defeated Arsenal 3-0 behind closed doors at the Etihad Stadium here on Wednesday.

The result means Liverpool, whose lead has been cut to 22 points by secondplaced City, cannot now win the title on Sunday at Everton in the Merseyside derby. But the league table was far from the minds of the few people inside the stadium at kick-off time. A minute’s silence was observed for victims of the coronavirus and that was followed by the players and officials taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sterling, a prominent supporter of the movement whose slogan featured on the players’ shirts, fired home on the stroke of half-time. Pep Guardiola’s City threatened on several occasions to provide the first goal of Project Restart, with Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno saving efforts from Sterling and David Silva and racing out to foil Riyad Mahrez.

The goal came after Arsenal substitute David Luiz failed to deal with a ball into the box and allowed Sterling in on goal. And, the Brazilian was at fault again for City’s second.

Mahrez got the wrong side of Luiz as he burst into the box and the ex-Chelsea defender put his hand on the Algerian’s back. Referee Anthony Taylor ruled he pushed him to the ground, awarding a penalty and sending off Luiz. Kevin De Bruyne confidently converted the spot-kick and City never looked in any danger as its opponent was reduced to 10 men. The home team also ended the game a man short when Spanish defender Eric Garcia was carried off on a stretcher after a collision with his keeper Ederson.

City was not able to replace him as manager Pep had used all five available substitutes. The host wrapped up the win in stoppage time when Sergio Aguero hit the post and substitute Phil Foden slotted home the loose ball.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa and Sheffield United played out a goalless fixture, which saw goal-line technology fail embarrassingly.

In the first game back after a 100day hiatus, visitor Sheffield was denied a legitimate goal at Villa Park when the ball crossed the line, but was not awarded, leading to an apology from Hawk-Eye, who provide the goal-line technology system.

It was a let-off for Villa, which remains second-bottom in the table with 26 points, while Champions League-chasing Sheffield United (46 points) is sixth, a point behind fifthplaced Manchester United with nine games of the season remaining.