Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed today in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. With this, the number of militants killed in the overnight operation has increased to three.

According to the police, security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Meej in Pampore area of Pulwama in South Kashmir on Thursday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a search party of the forces.