Biggest ever coronavirus hike in TN with 2,396 new cases, 1,254 from Chennai

Chennai: In an unprecedented manner, Tamilnadu today witnessed 2,396 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus infections in the State to 56,845.

Chennai alone reported 1,254 cases today. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the metropolis has touched 39,641.

On the other hand, the State today saw 1,045 patients getting discharged from various hospitals after recovery.

So far, as many as 31,316 persons have recovered from the pandemic in the State.

As far as fatalities are concerned, 38 persons lost their lives today to the pandemic. The death toll in the State has crossed 700 (704) and 307 persons have died in the past seven days.