Chidambaram blasts Centre over China row

Chennai: Former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement that there had been no intrusion (Chinese) in Indian Territory.

Chidambaram asked if the PM has given a clean chit to China for the Galwan Valley face-off which claimed the lives of 20 Indian Army personnel.

On his Twitter page, Chidambaram asked five questions to the Central government. “Prime Minister said there is no foreigner (meaning Chinese) in Indian territory. If this is true, what was the fuss about May 5-6? Why was there a fight between troops on June 16-17? Why did India lose 20 lives?” he said.

“If there was no intrusion or violation of LAC, why was there so much talk about the “disengagement” of troops by both sides? If there was no intrusion by Chinese troops at all, what did the Corps Commanders talk about on June 6? Was it about the weather?,” he added.

“Has the Prime Minister given a clean chit to China? If so, what is there to negotiate with China? Why are the Major Generals negotiating and about what?” Chidambaram said.

During the all-party meeting on Friday, Modi had said that “neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured” and 20 brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice for the nation during a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and also taught a lesson to those “who had dared to look towards our motherland”.