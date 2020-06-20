Corona may infect respiratory centre of brain, claims research

Chennai: After exploring the neuro-invasive potential of Covid-19, a group of researchers at CSIR–Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB), Kolkata suggested that the virus may infect the respiratory centre of the brain.

They have also suggested that attention should be focused on the respiratory centre of the central nervous system to learn about mortality due to coronavirus.

According to the paper published in ACS Chemical Neuroscience and supported by Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB), a statutory body of the Department of Science & Technology (DST), coronavirus could enter the human brainthrough the nose and reach the olfactory bulb of the brain.

From there, the virus might infect PreBotzinger complex (PBC), the primary centre of the brain that controlsthe respiratory rhythm generation. This explains that collapse of the respiratory centre in the brain may be responsible for breakdown of Covid-19 patients.

According to a statement, the team of researchers comprising Dr. Prem Tripathi, Dr Upasana Ray, Dr Amit Srivastava and Dr. Sonu Gandhi suggested that while the lung is one of the most infected organs, several other organs, including the brain, are also affected by Covid-19.

This is the first report that highlights that SARS-CoV-2 may target the PBC of the brainstem that controls respiration and causes respiratory collapse of Covid-19 patients, it added.

The scientists have suggested that cerebrospinal fluid of Covid-19 patients and postmortem of the brain of the deceased should be assessed to better understand the route of SARS-CoV-2 entry and its spread to the respiratory centre of the brain.

The PreBotzinger complex functions as the primary respiratory oscillator and it has been proposed as a centre of respiration. It has been earlier shown that disruption of PBC causes lethality due to respiratory failure, suggesting its central role in respiratory rhythm generation.

It is possible that SARS-CoV-2 may shut down respiratory centre, and in turn breathing by infecting and destroying the PBC of the brainstem, it said, adding that this hypothesis needs to be validated for SARS-CoV-2.