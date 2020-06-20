Covid-19: India nears to 4 lakh cases

New Delhi: With no stopping for coronavirus, India is nearing towards 4 lakh cases.

According to Union Health Ministry report today, the country saw a record spike of 14,516 new COVID-19 cases in a single-day. With this, the total cases has risen to 3,95,048. The death toll rose to 12,948 with 375 new fatalities.

The number of recoveries continued to surge with 2,13,830 patients cured so far, while there are 1,68,269 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am. India registered over 10,000 cases for the ninth day in a row.

The country has witnessed a surge of over two lakh infections from 1 June till 20 June with Maharashtra, Tamilnadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh among the top five states that have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

The centre on Friday asked States to ensure strict implementation of the Union Home Ministry’s guidelines on home isolation at the field level to effectively curb the spread of coronavirus.

A 12-day complete lockdown started on Friday in Chennai – Tamilnadu’s coronavirus hotspot – and parts of three adjoining districts of Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu, with the police using drones for surveillance and intensifying patrols to check violations. Health authority officials said it’s a “make-or-break” situation in Chennai.