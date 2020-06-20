CREDAI’s request to member developers on Chinese goods

New Delhi: As the chorus for boycotting Chinese products grows amid the ongoing border tensions, realty body CREDAI now has asked its member developers to lower their dependence on Chinese goods and instead turn to the Indian substitutes.

In a statement on Friday, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India also expressed its tribute to the Indian soldiers who lost their lives at the Line of Actual Control.

Satish Magar, President, CREDAI National said: We appeal to our member developers not to depend on Chinese goods and embrace ‘Swadeshi’ or ‘Made in India’ way of life and business.

The industry body also requested all the 250 allied industries which are linked to the real estate sector to manufacture the required products locally, especially the ones which are currently being imported from China.

It also noted that due to Covid-19 there is already a disruption in supply chain emanating from China which led to delay in completion of projects. Local production and purchase will lead to reduced procurement time, minimal loss of production hours and increased employment opportunities, the statement added.

CREDAI is ready to extend its support to the local manufacturers for production of materials which are currently being imported and make a shift from ‘Videshi’ to ‘Swadeshi’, it said.

The Centre’s ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ campaign was already rolled out last month but the recent anti-China sentiments have given it a further push. Traders’ organisations including the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) have already been running a campaign for total boycott of Chinese goods.