‘Govt should help industry come out of depression’

Chennai: India can replace China as a leading low-cost, high-technology telecom and technology equipment supplier, provided it gets the right amount of government incentives and funding to compete with global players in the world market, it was felt at a webinar.

The feeling that the government needs to strengthen the industry by helping it to come out of the financial depression, to make India a strong competitor to China was a dominant reflection by a panel in an ongoing series of webinars being organised by Foreign Correspondent Club South Asia (FCC).

FCC organised a special webinar on India’s campaign towards self-reliance with three business leaders: CP Gurnani – MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra, Rajan Mathews, DG, Cellular Operators’ Association of India, and Dinesh Tyagi- CEO, CSC e- Governance Services India Limited.

They also felt that policy initiatives, public-private partnership and an enabled entrepreneurship ecosystem down to the last mile are needed to leapfrog India towards an AtmaNirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) with a US$5-trillion economy.