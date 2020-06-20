Jeep India ventures into pre-owned vehicles biz

Chennai: Three years after the successful launch of the first ever made-in-India Jeep, FCA India has announced the introduction of its new certified pre-owned vehicle business – ‘SELECTEDforYOU’.

“With nearly 60,000 Jeep Compass SUVs on the road, customers now have the opportunity to trade in any existing vehicle for either a new or a certified pre-owned Jeep Compass by registering on www.jeepselectedforyou.in,” said a press note.

According to Partha Datta, president and managing director, FCA India, “the Jeep Compass enjoys exceptional residual value in the Indian automobile market, and that is a great opportunity for our customers.”