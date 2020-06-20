New system to protect frontline workers, govt doctors

Chennai: A ‘Remote Patient Monitoring’ system has been implemented to protect doctors and frontline workers at Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, Chennai, which is a dedicated centre for Covid-19 patients.

Tamilnadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan inaugurated the solution by Stasis, a Bengaluru- based start-up.

By allowing medical workers to remotely monitor patients on their smartphone, laptop or central monitors, remote patient monitoring significantly reduces the frequency of contact with suspected and confirmed Covid-19 patients, thereby protecting the staff and reducing the requirement for PPEs.

The USFDA cleared, Made in India remote patient monitoring solution allows doctors to see real-time patient vitals and high-resolution trends on their smartphones or a central dashboard thereby minimizing the exposure to Covid-19 patients. By eliminating manual monitoring by the nurse, it also reduces the exposure of nurses to Covid-19 patients, and reduces the requirement of PPE.

The solution measures six core vitals – Heart rate, SpO2, ECG, respiratory rate, non-invasive blood pressure, and skin temperature. Being a plug-and-play device, it requires no additional IT infrastructure, which helps in setting up a central nursing station within hours.