Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Rhea Chakraborty makes shocking revelations

Chennai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is rumoured to have been dating actor Sushant Singh Rajput who allegedly committed suicide recently, was interrogated by the Mumbai Police for nine hours straight.

According to reports, during the interrogation, Rhea confirmed that she had been living with Rajput and that the couple was looking to invest in property together as they had planned to get married in November.

She had also told the police that she had left the Carter Road penthouse that was shared by the couple after getting into a fight with the late actor.

The actress confessed that the couple had kept in touch with each other on the phone and over the texts even after the fight.

An official said that Rhea Chakraborty recorded her statement at Bandra Police station “She was at the police station for almost nine hours. The investigating officers questioned her about various angles, including Rajput’s professional life,” he added.