Thomson to invest Rs 1,000 cr in 5 years

Chennai: French electronics brand Thomson, licensed by Super Plastronics Private limited in India, is expanding its home electronics segment with the launch of its washing machines, starting 23 June, only on Flipkart.

The brand is pegging high on the pent-up demand for home appliances and the renewed ‘Make in India’ sentiment.

Like its television portfolio, Thomson’s washing machines will be entirely made in India. Starting with its semi-automatic range, it starts from a price tag of Rs 6,999.

Thomson will soon roll out more new models in coming months, said a press release, adding that the company is looking to strengthen its overall presence across India’s consumer electronics sector and will be investing over Rs 1000 crore in the next five years.