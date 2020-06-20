Turtle Wax makes its India entry

Chennai: Turtle Wax an award-winning Chicago-based car care brand, has announced its entry into the Indian market.

The brand has launched its complete range of appearance products for both four-wheelers and two-wheelers for every surface including paintwork, wheels, tires, upholstery, and plastic, among others.

“A family-owned company with deep roots in Chicago, Turtle Wax stands for innovation in car care, and for nearly 75 years has pursued products that transform how consumers take care of their vehicles,” according to a statement.

Denis John Healy, executive chairman, said: “Our entry into the Indian market adds a fantastic new chapter to our history. We are thrilled to be here and offer our world-class product suite to weekend warriors and enthusiasts alike.”