Villages have taught big lesson to cities: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said said there are some people who might not appreciate efforts of villagers in the fight against coronavirus but he applauds them for their efforts.

“The way villages have fought coronavirus has taught a big lesson to the cities,” he said, launching the “Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan”.

He said that talent has returned from cities during the lockdown, those whose labour and skills were behind the rapid growth of cities will now boost development of villages with the help of this scheme.

On infrastructure development of villages with the help of this scheme, Modi said that for the first time Internet was being used more in villages than in cities and now work to increase the speed of Internet was being undertaken.

Stating that migrant workers were always in Centre’s thoughts during the lockdown, he added that it is an endeavour of his government that workers get jobs near their home and help in development of villages.