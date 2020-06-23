2,516 new cases in Tamilnadu, total infections near 65,000

Chennai: As many as 2,516 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Tamilnadu in the last 24 hours, taking the total infections in the State to 64,603, according to a bulletin released by the Health department this evening.

Out of the 2,516, Chennai occupied lion’s share of 1,380 cases. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the metropolis has touched 44,205.

Thirty nine Covid-19 patients lost their lives in the State today, taking the total number of fatalities in Tamilnadu due to the pandemic to 833. On the other hand, as many as 1,227 patients were discharged after recovery from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today.

These figures have reported at a time when Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpet are under a new phase of lockdown, which will go on till 30 June. A total lockdown will be in place in Madurai from tomorrow.