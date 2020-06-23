All shops in TN to be shut Wednesday to protest custodial death of traders

Chennai: Protesting the alleged custodial death of a man and his son, both traders, Tamilnadu Traders Association has announced that all shops in in the State will be shut tomorrow (24 June).

“The two shopkeepers died in police custody in Sathankulam, Thoothukudi. The government should take appropriate action against the policemen concerned and give Rs one crore as compensation to the traders’ family,” said Vanigar Sangankalin Peravai president Vellaiyan, announcing the decision to shut shops Wednesday in protest of the incident.

Tension prevailed in Sathankulam town in southern district of Thoothukudi today following the deaths of a 58-year-old man and his son who were under the judicial custody, allegedly due to police torture.

The deceased were identified as Jayaraj and his son Bennix (31), who were running a mobile shop at Sathankulam. The police booked a case against them for keeping their shop open till late in the evening on 19 June in violation of curfew rules. Bennix entered into an altercation with the police at Sathankulam police station, when cops allegedly attacked Jayaraj during the interrogation.

Bennix reportedly pushed a Sub-Inspector of police after which the police registered a case against the father-son duo under various sections of the IPC, including 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). They were produced before the judicial magistrate on June 20 and were lodged in the Kovilpatti sub-jail in judicial custody.

Jayaraj and Bennix fell ill in the jail on Monday. Both of them were rushed to Kovilpatti government hospital, where Bennix died of cardiac arrest on Monday night, while Jayaraj died this morning.

Agitated over the deaths, the relatives of the deceased and traders resorted to road-roko agitation at Sathankulam old bus stand area, this morning accusing that police excess resulted in the death of Jayaraj and Bennix.