Has China occupied Indian territory? Rahul questions govt

New Delhi: Continuing his tirade against the government over the India-China conflict, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today asked the Centre whether China has occupied Indian territory.

“We are standing united against Chinese aggression. Has China occupied Indian territory?” he tweeted along with a photograph of the Pangong Tso lake clicked by his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

On Monday, Rahul asked as to why China is “praising Mr Modi during this conflict”.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statement at an all-party meeting last week that neither is anyone inside India’s territory nor has anyone captured its posts while referring to the Ladakh face-off.