Jayawardene heaps laurels on Rohit Sharma

Kolkata: Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene on Monday said that apart from being an instinctive leader, Rohit Sharma’s biggest strength is that he gathers a lot of information before leading Mumbai Indians on to the pitch in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jayawardene is MI’s head coach and guided them to their record fourth title in 2019 when they beat Chennai Super Kings in the final.

He is an instinctive leader for sure. But at the same time Rohit gathers a lot of information as well, I think that’s his strength, Jayawardene said on Sony Network for their show Pit Stop on their Instagram page.

We also don’t have long meetings. Yes we have certain meetings because that has to be a planning you can fall back to when things are not going well.

But Ro(hit) does get a lot of information and he likes to know things. He uses that out there in the middle. That’s how he reacts and all that.

Even though everyone thinks he is instinctively making those calls, that information is there. It can be odd times…sometimes you walk into a team room and you see Ro with the analyst just looking at some things and all…he gets those little snippets from the guys.

It’s our job to give him that information because out there in the middle it’s a tough place to be as a captain. It’s not easy, I have done that as well. So as long as you are prepared and you are instinctively making those calls and being proactive, that’s all that you can ask from him and Ro is brilliant in that,’ said the 43-year, regarded as one of the best batsmen in world cricket.

Jayawardene also spoke about India’s tour to Australia planned later this year, saying the visitors led by Virat Kohli will have an advantage as far as their batting line up is concerned and the biggest challenge will be between the Indian top-order and the Australian bowling attack.

Well I think it’s hard to say because there is a lot of quality in both groups. I think the biggest challenge is the challenge between the Indian top-order and the Australian bowling attack, how that’s going to span out. I think that’s where India would have the upper hand as well — last time around the batters did bat really well.

So, I think that tussle and obviously the Indian pace attack, I think, India has got a talented and skilful pace attack right now and they could really do well in Australian conditions, so it’s going to be fascinating.

You have got some world class batsmen on both the sides, who would go out and perform and it’s a great place to play cricket — Australia — during the summer it’s fantastic. All the big stadiums, traditional venues, it will be a fantastic series and it will be a great series to watch if that happens.’